This is going to be a very special season for the NBA as it is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There are certainly going to be a lot of activations to go along with this birthday, and fans can expect some big things from the league. Over the past few months, we have seen plenty of teasers for some Nike x NBA 75th anniversary sneakers, and for now, it seems like the Nike Dunk Low and the Nike Air Force 1 are the two shoes that will get the most love.

One of the most popular models that have been shown off thus far is this Lakers model which can be found below. The base of the shoe is made with white leather, all while the highlights are made up of light blue and purple. These elements come together to create a truly dope shoe that pays homage to the early days of the Lakers franchise.

As of today, there is no release date for these kicks, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding these. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on the colorway in the comments section, below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike