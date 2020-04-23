While it may not be as popular as it once was, there is no denying the magical influence of the Nike Air Foamposite. Penny Hardaway's unofficial signature shoe became an instant classic within the sneaker community and still gets some love to this day, despite the lack of new colorways and retros. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro has always been less popular than the original due to the presence of a swoosh on the side, however, it's still been worn by plenty of adoring fans.

According to the Instagram sneaker account @foamlicious, it would appear that the Foamposite Pro will be dressed in the colors of the American flag just in time for the Fourth of July festivities. As you can see from the post below, the sneaker has a navy blue upper with red Nike swoosh on the side. There is a white lining inside the shoe and a gum bottom on the outsole to create some contrast.

You can expect these to drop at your local retailers and online as of May 21st of 2019. The release date is subject to change so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will bring you all of the latest information.