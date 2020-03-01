While its popularity has seen a decline due to recent trends, there is no denying the influence of the Nike Air Foamposite. Penny Hardaway's unofficial signature sneaker has always been a fan-favorite that dazzled NBA courts for years. The Nike Air Foamposite One is the shoe most people remember as it featured a composite shell and no Nike swoosh. The Beaverton brand eventually came through with the Foamposite Pro which had the Nike swoosh placed on the side.

The Foamposite Pro doesn't receive as many new colorways as it used to but when Nike comes through, they always bring the heat. This latest Foamposite Pro doesn't have a flashy nickname although the clean aesthetics do the talking. The upper, including the Nike swoosh, is mostly white while black appears around the laces. From there, red highlights are placed on the Nike swoosh on the back heel and toe box.

According to Sneaker News, this latest Nike Air Foamposite Pro colorway will be dropping on Thursday, March 5th for $230 USD. If you're looking to re-live your glory years, these Foamposites could certainly do the trick. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

