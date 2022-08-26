Nicki Minaj Unveils "Queen Radio: Vol. 1" Featuring Her Greatest Hits

We're still waiting on the release of Nicki Minaj's follow-up to Queen, which still seems on pace to drop this year. The rapper's unveiled a handful of singles over the year, including her most recent #1 chart-topper, "Super Freaky Girl." However, there still seems to be a window of time that fans will have to wait until her new project drops, so she's offered a little something to hold fans over until then.

This morning, Nicki came with her first greatest hits project, Queen Radio: Volume 1. The 28-song effort is a firm reminder of Nicki's consistency in over a decade, from her breakout smash, "Itty Bitty Piggy" to her latest Lil Baby collabs, "Bussin" & "Do We Have A Problem."

She also revealed that there's a surprise being added to the project later today, so keep your eyes peeled for that. Check the project below.