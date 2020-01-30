Nicki Minaj Joins Meghan Trainor For Comeback Single "Nice To Meet Ya"

Following a surprise return to Instagram, Nicki Minaj has emerged from her own self-imposed retirement hiatus to drop a new verse. Today marks the international arrival of her new collaboration with Meghan Trainor "Nice To Meet Ya." While the pop-style track might not sate those looking for Minaj's return to Queen form, it's important to remember one crucial truth. Radio singles pay the bills and a rapper like Nicki Minaj has proven herself a commercial force to be reckoned with. There are two different lanes and mastering both is no easy feat.

As for the song itself, "Nice To Meet Ya" is well-constructed around infectious hooks and titular refrains. At times, the percussion and whispered delivery are reminiscent of Ying Yang Twins' "Whisper Song," proof that music evolution is seldom a linear path; at times it does feel rather circular, doesn't it? That's not to say we aren't happy to hear Nicki having fun on wax, flowing as only she can. Should you be interested in more music from Meghan Trainor, keep an eye out for her upcoming album Treat Myself, dropping tomorrow in full.