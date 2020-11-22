Nicki Minaj & Drake Captured The Young Money Come Up On "Moment 4 Life"

Today marks two major milestones in pop culture. Of course, it is the 10-year anniversary of Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy but on that same day in 2010, Nicki Minaj also declared her arrival in the game with Pink Friday. The project found a budding underground rapper shift into a pop superstar without compromising her artistry.

Though there are plenty of highlights, nothing says nostalgia more than "Moment 4 Life" ft. Drake. At a time when they were two hungry rappers under Lil Wayne's wing, they express their desire for success and capture the essence of two incredibly new artist who were just beginning a tireless run to cement their names in the rap game. Evidently, they did so successfully. It also immortalized Drake's attempt at getting married to Nicki Minaj, a battle that he lost to Kenneth Petty.

Check out the record below. What was your favorite song off of Pink Friday?

Quotable Lyrics



In this very moment, I'm king

In this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling

This very moment, I bring

Put it on everything that I will retire with the ring

And I will retire with the crown, yes

No, I'm not lucky, I'm blessed, yes

Clap for the heavyweight champ, me

But I couldn't do it all alone, we