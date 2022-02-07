Nick Cannon & Rick Ross Connect With ItsAMovie On "My Pimpin"

Nick Cannon wears many hats, and perhaps, his efforts in music are the least celebrated in his resume. However, that hasn't prevented him from continuing to drop new tracks. The actor announced that he would be dropping off an R&B project in the future, and even blessed fans with the tracklist.

While he's yet to bless us with the first taste of his forthcoming R&B effort, he recently came through with a new single alongside Rick Ross and ItsAMovie titled, "My Pimpin." ItsAMovie holds down the production on the record and opens up the record before handing the mic over to Nick Cannon and Rick Ross.

Check out the latest single from Nick Cannon below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You got a runny nose

Yayo come by the load

My homies wildin' out

They think we tellin' jokes