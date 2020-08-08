Running back Derrius Guice has found himself without a team home after he's reportedly been cut by NFL's Washington team. The 23-year-old was recently taken into custody in connection with three separate incidents that occurred earlier this year. TMZ Sports reported that on February 14, March 13, and April 17, Mongomery County Police claim that there were domestic violence-related incidents at Guice's home in Ashburn, Virginia, where the victim also lives. On Friday (August 7), Guice was arrested on a number of charges, "including one count of felony strangulation."

Derrius Guice reportedly was aware of his warrant and turned himself over to the police. He later posted his $10K bond ad was released. After news of Guice's arrest became public knowledge, Washington issued a statement about the player's future with their team. "On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence-related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process," reads the statement.

"We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of the matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

Criminal attorney Peter D. Greenspun is representing Guice and wasn't thrilled that Washington decided to cut ties with his client. He claims that team officials made a rash decision before looking into the accusations set against Guice. “The failure to fully investigate allegations of events, which allegedly took place months ago, is inexplicable. Based only on the assertion of these unsubstantiated charges, the Washington Football Team released Derrius, also without any inquiry as to what did or did not take place.

“Derrius … was released without a single question as to what occurred," Greenspun continued. "Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process.”

