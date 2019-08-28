Oakley and the NFL have announced a monumental four-year partnership today, making Oakley an official on-field partner and licensee of the NFL. As part of the deal, all players will have the option of wearing tinted Prizm Clear shields during games.

Per Oakley: "Prizm Clear, grounded in decades of research, has a slight color tint engineered to help optimize detail recognition in the football environment. As the sport and shields evolve, Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology will be at the forefront of football gear."

Patrick Mahomes/Oakley

In addition to the on-field gear, Oakley's lifestyle and sport eyewear will provide everyday athletes the chance to experience the same benefits of Prizm – "making the world and their respective sport environments look vivid and vibrant and revealing nuances that would normally be missed by the naked eye."

In order to showcase the benefits of Prizm Clear, Oakley launched a new brand film, utilizing variety of custom POV camera rigs to bring the experience to life through the eyes of Team Oakley athletes such as 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Derwin James Jr.