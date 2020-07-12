Former Cowboys linebacker Kyle Queiro has apologized after posting comments insulting the appearance of legendary singer Jill Scott.

“People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?” Queiro tweeted Friday, adding, “And by no means is she ugly, but ya’ll really sexually aroused by her?”

After receiving copious backlash, Querio deleted the tweets and has since apologized.

"First and foremost, I would like to to [sic] apologize to Miss Jill Scott," Queiro began his lengthy apology. "The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse. There's truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstance.

"Second," he continued. "I would like to apologize to all of those who were also offended by my post. I'm aware of the layers of hurt I peeled back with my words. I had no intention to make people feel less than, but that's simply not good enough. Intention doesn't equate to impact. I am aware of how much more important one's impact is than their intention. Knowing this, I still offended a large number of people and for that I am deeply sorry."

