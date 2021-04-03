mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NEZ Recruits Flo Milli & 8AE To Redefine House Music On "To The Money"

Madusa S.
April 03, 2021 10:00
74 Views
00
1
Image via SpotifyImage via Spotify
Image via Spotify

To The Money
Nez Feat. Flo Milli & 8AE

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Chicago producer-turned-rapper enlisted the artists for the thrilling house-rap blend.


NEZ premiered his brand new track "To The Money" on Friday (April 2) featuring Flo Milli and 8AE, which showcases the dynamic and individual blend of house and hip hop the producer proudly claims as his own.  

The track dances along the lines of Chicago house and rap music, creating a high-energy anthem that doubles as an ode to Black artists reclaiming the House music landscape. The chorus of the track is handled by 8AE, while industry favorite Flo Milli's signature cadence catches the uptempo rhythm perfectly in the single's most standout moment.  

Speaking about "To The Money," Nez explained, "Dance music is Black music. My goal is to bring that conversation back to the forefront. Coming from Chicago I’m very much inspired by the pioneers of house and techno. This track is very exciting for me because I had the opportunity to experiment with a new sound and bring on artists that I believe in - Flo Milli and 8ae."

Shortly after the single's release, the trio debuted an electric black and white visual for the track. Check out "To The Money" below and let us know how you're feeling about it. 

Quotable Lyrics

I laugh to the bank yo hoe don’t think it’s funny
I can get nasty daddy
He tryna cuff he don’t know I’m sassy
Can’t let him fu*k gotta keep it classy
Get to that bag like a target basket

Nez Flo Milli 8AE
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NEZ Recruits Flo Milli & 8AE To Redefine House Music On "To The Money"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject