New Yorker Curly J Takes A Trip To "ATL" On New Sinlge

Curly J's debut project Kingdom, which came in the form of a six song EP, helped put him on the map as one of the more notable young rappers out of New York. Thanks to his seamless flow and unique melodic voice, songs like "Big Dawgs" and "No Hoodie" have both eclipsed 7 million streams on Spotify.

Now, Curly J is preparing for his first official album, titled The World Is Yours, slated to release on March 25. The album's first promotional single came in the form of "ATL" on March 4, where Curly J makes his motivations clear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of ð¸ðððððððð¶ (@real_curlyj)

Over the groovy beat with punching claps, Curly J raps about how tough his circle is and turning up in Atlanta.

Check out the New York artist's brand new song below, as he prepares for his upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics

Whole lotta slime, whole lotta slat

I know some n****s that won't make it back

I know some b*tches I hit from the back

We gon' turn up Atlanta, the club where it's at

I'm just here to get paid, too many racks