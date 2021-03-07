mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curly J Drops Off Debut Project "Kingdom"

Aron A.
March 07, 2021 11:08
Kingdom
Curly J

The New York rapper holds his own on his debut EP, "Kingdom"


New York rapper Curly J has been steadily on the rise over the past year. He arrived in the midst of the rise of Brooklyn drill as he put his own variation on the regional sound to his own success. However, it seems like he isn't allowing himself to be boxed into it. The rapper returned with his debut project, Kingdom released through Warner on Friday. It's a five-track EP that serves as an introductory point to those unfamiliar. Though he does offer the gritty drill bangers, it's clear that he's opening up the gate to get deeper into the world of pop with song like "Wait On Me" and "No Hoodie."

Check out the latest from Curly J below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

