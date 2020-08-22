Zack Snyder's cut of the 2017 film, Justice League, has released its first official trailer featuring footage of the movie. It shows clips from throughout the film scored to Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah."

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The trailer was revealed at the DC FanDome event, Saturday. It is the first footage that has been shown from Snyder’s upcoming film for HBO Max. The Snyder Cut will reach a runtime of four hours. Originally, Warner Bros. reportedly wanted a lighter tone for the film and, when Snyder stepped down due to a family emergency, they hired Joss Whedon to take over and make the changes. Since then, fans of the film have avidly petitioned for Snyder's original cut of the film to be released.

“It will be an entirely new thing," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "And, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did. I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."

Snyder's cut of Justice League will hit HBO Max in 2021. Check out the new trailer below.

