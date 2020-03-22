The Nike SB Dunk Mid is reportedly returning to retailers next month in a brand new colorway inspired by one of Ken Griffey Jr.'s most iconic sneakers. As seen in the teaser image embedded below, the mid-cut Dunks borrow design cues from the popular "Freshwater" Nike Air Griffey Max 1.

The Seattle Mariners inspired colorway features alternating hits of black and emerald green throughout the upper, while a contrasting white handles the laces and Nike swooshes. Additional details include red "Nike Air" detailing on the tongue and a white '58' stitched onto the ankle strap.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike SB Dunk Mid "Freshwater" is tentatively slated to launch at select skate shops in April. That said, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may prevent these boutiques from releasing the special edition kicks as they had originally planned.

