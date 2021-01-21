Nike Basketball has been a staple of the performance basketball shoe market for decades now and every single year, the Beaverton brand looks to break through with some brand new offerings. In 2021, this is no exception as just recently, a brand new silhouette surfaced online. This new model is called the Nike Cosmic Unity and based on the aesthetics, this shoe is living up to its name as a sneaker from outer space.

In the official images below, you can see the "Green Glow" colorway which is set to be the first offering of the Cosmic Unity to be released. The upper has a unique knitted look to it, all while the midsole is incredibly chunky with a herringbone covering to give the athlete more traction. This colorway is mostly black on the upper, although the bright green portion can be found on the midsole. From there, we also have a black Nike swoosh on the side that blends into the upper.

At this moment, a release date has yet to be determined for this silhouette, so stay tuned for more updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. As always, let us know what you think about the silhouette, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

