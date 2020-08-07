Kevin Durant hasn't gotten to play any basketball this season but that hasn't stopped Nike from dropping the all-new Nike KD 13. Fans have been lauding this shoe for its performance capabilities, as well as its potential for dope colorways. Throughout the past few months, we have seen a plethora of offerings make their way to the KD 13 and now, we are possibly getting the most colorful and wild one yet.

To celebrate the International Day Of Peace in September, Nike is coming through with a colorway that is being appropriately called "Peace, Love, And Basketball." As you can see from the official images below, this sneaker takes on a "Flower Power" aesthetic that was very popular in the 60s. Throughout the upper, we are met with very colorful flowers while the side panel features a smiley face as well as "Love" printed in big letters. Overall, it's an interesting colorway that will certainly intrigue those who like to show off their unorthodox style.

You can expect these to drop sometime in September closer to the International Day Of Peace. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

