Nike has today introduced the latest in innovative basketball sneakers - the Nike Zoom UNVRS - which introduces a new FlyEase system for easy entry and exit. According to Nike, the Air Zoom UNVRS is the first Nike shoe built with this feature from the ground up.

The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS comes equipped with a magnetized heel that folds down and connects to the midsole, allowing the wearer to easily slide in and out with no hands. The shoe is also fortified by an articulated strap that engages Flywire cables to allow for a one-handed, two-motion customized and secure fit.

Nike Air Zoom UNVRS/Nike