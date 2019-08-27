Elena Delle Donne to debut the Nike Air Zoom UNVRS tonight.
Nike has today introduced the latest in innovative basketball sneakers - the Nike Zoom UNVRS - which introduces a new FlyEase system for easy entry and exit. According to Nike, the Air Zoom UNVRS is the first Nike shoe built with this feature from the ground up.
The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS comes equipped with a magnetized heel that folds down and connects to the midsole, allowing the wearer to easily slide in and out with no hands. The shoe is also fortified by an articulated strap that engages Flywire cables to allow for a one-handed, two-motion customized and secure fit.
Nike Air Zoom UNVRS/Nike
According to Nike, former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Done played a crucial role in the development of the Air Zoom UNVRS, and she will debut the sneaker tonight as the Washington Mystics host the Los Angeles Sparks.
Delle Donne, drawing insight from her sister, Lizzie, who lives with disabilities, was instrumental in assuring that these core attributes transferred into a high-performance basketball shoe. "I wanted to show that a professional athlete can wear it," she says. "Male, female, adult, people with disabilities — this shoe is going to work."
The kicks will make their retail debut in November. Continue scrolling for some detailed images.