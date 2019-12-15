Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is set to be Disney's next billion-dollar box office smash. After Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Frozen 2, Toy Story, Aladdin, and The Lion King all crossed the billion-dollar mark for the house of the mouse, they still have one more treat for us. The Rise of Skywalker touches down next week, and fan theories are running amok online. A new trailer for the film has increased those theories ten fold. In the latest trailer, new footage shows Kylo Ren on what is believed to be the planet Exogol. He enters a truly scary lair which fans believe belongs to Palpatine. The emperor died in The Return Of The Jedi, but his return in this film hints that his end was not what it seemed. It's possible that he turned into a Force ghost, or possibly that he employed his love for clones on himself and created a backup plan incase he was killed.

In the new footage, fans get a glimpse of Sith statues in the background. According to Inverse, in Sith lore, the Four Sages of Dwartii (the statues seen in the trailer) were ancient philosophers and lawmakers. The Dwartii statues were kept inside Palpatine’s office when he was a senator in the prequel trilogy. They first appeared in Attack of the Clones, and then in the animated series The Clone Wars. Supreme Leader Snoke’s gold ring was inscribed with Dwartii writings and one of the Knights of Ren also has Dwartii symbols on his helmet. In only 5 days we'll learn how it's all connected. Check out the new trailer below.