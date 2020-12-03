Kawhi Leonard has ascended the NBA ranks over the last few years and has become one of the biggest players in the league. As a result, numerous endorsement deals have come his way and just a couple of years ago, he signed a big contract with New Balance who was looking to reboot their basketball line. So far, this has led to a fruitful relationship as well as a signature sneaker called the New Balance Kawhi. Many dope colorways have been released over the past few months and now, the "Christmas" model is on the way.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is covered in gorgeous shades of blue that represent the Christmas aesthetics, beautifully. The shoe truly makes you feel like you've got snow and ice all over your feet, leading to a unique look. On the tongue, we have a pair of claws gripping a basketball, and the animal represented here is a Snow Wasset. For those who don't know, a Snow Wasset is a mythical snow creature that just so happens to be Kawhi's favorite.

These are set to drop on Newbalance.com as of Saturday, December 11th, so if you plan on copping a pair, make sure to wake up in time for the 10 AM EST drop. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance