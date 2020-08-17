Kawhi Leonard has proven himself to be one of the best players in the NBA over the last few years and while he used to be signed to Jordan Brand, he is now the face of New Balance's efforts to re-ignite their basketball offerings. For over a year, Leonard has been wearing New Balance shoes on the court, and now, he is gearing up to release his first-ever signature shoe.

According to Jarrel Harris of Sports Illustrated, the shoe is going to be called the New Balance KAWHI and the first colorway will be dubbed "4 Bounces." This is a reference to Kawhi's iconic game-winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, while playing for the Toronto Raptors.

The shoe has a mid-top profile and will mostly be black, while blue and gold highlights make their way throughout. It's an interesting colorway that mimics one of the first models that dropped back in 2019 when New Balance dropped the Omn1s for the first time.

If you are interested in getting your hands on these, they will be available as of Thursday, August 20th. Stay tuned for updates on other Kawhi sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.