Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time, so it's no surprise that its sequel is hotly anticipated. The first teaser trailer for the forthcoming installment showcased stunning footage of Pandora, and had fans clamoring for more.

At the D23 expo in Anaheim, CA, fans got what they were waiting for. On Saturday (September 10), Avatar stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington took the stage with other cast members to present the new clips. The crowd was then shown six never-before-seen scenes, filled with lush visual effects.

The director of the film, James Cameron, was busy working on the film in New Zealand, and so had to join the cast virtually. He promised the 13 year wait would be worth it. "It's going great and the stuff coming in from Weta is looking spectacular," he told the audience. "I'm super excited to be finally finishing up movie 2. I know everyone's been waiting a long time."

Sam Worthington hinted at the mane focus of the film. "The whole movie deals with protecting family," he said. "We've all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it's worth fighting for. We put that in the movie."

Zoe Saldana was deeply affected by watching the new footage. "I can get choked up just talking about it," she said. "I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment, right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears."

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released December 16. Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are set to come out December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

[via]