The Fall season is always an interesting time for the sneaker world because it means a brand new season of basketball and football is on the way. In terms of basketball, however, things are a little different as the NBA is currently in the midst of the playoffs due to the COVID-19 delay. Typically, new signature sneakers are supposed to coincide with the start of the season but this time around, the shoes are staying on schedule while the NBA looks to crown a champion in October.

Jordan Brand is always active during this time and recently, a mystery silhouette was revealed that has some fans thinking they've found the Air Jordan 35. For now, it's unconfirmed whether this is the case although the shoe certainly has people talking. In fact, it recently got a brand new "Bred" colorway which can be found below. As you see, the shoe mostly has a black and white upper but red is placed near the midsole as well as the back heel and tongue.

This is one of those clean colorways that fans love. Over the next few months, it should become a lot clearer as to whether or not this is the Air Jordan 35 so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

