Every single year since 1985, Michael Jordan has come out with a brand new signature shoe. These shoes have varied in popularity although there is no denying that they are extremely culturally relevant. The sneakers that MJ wore throughout the length of his career are easily some of the most popular, although the brand has been making huge strides over the last few years with some of the newer models like the Air Jordan 33 and 34.

Later this year, the Air Jordan 35 is expected to make its way to the market and fans are eager to see what Jordan Brand might have in store. Recently, some official images of a new sneaker made their way to the internet and fans seem to think this is, in fact, the Air Jordan 35. As you can see from the phots below, this shoe is starting out with a simple black and white colorway that has a cuff reminiscent of the Air Jordan 5. The silhouette itself is similar to that of the Air Jordan 34 although it's clear that the side pattern is completely different.

It remains to be seen whether or not this is actually the Jordan 35, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

Image via Nike

