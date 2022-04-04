Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets since being traded to the team. The Nets thought he would have played by now, however, a back injury has ultimately kept Simmons out of the lineup. If you are a Nets fan, this is just another reason to be impatient, especially with the way Kyrie Irving was able to avoid home games for 90 percent of the season.

It has gotten to a point where even the coaching staff has no idea when Simmons will return, which does not bode very well as the Nets are trying to make it into the playoffs, and make a deep run despite all odds.

Elsa/Getty Images

Today, Steve Nash was asked about Simmons' status, and as you can imagine, the answer was not exactly encouraging. Simply put, Simmons will not finish the regular season, and he won't even be available for the play-in games. As for the actual postseason, well, who knows what's going to happen at this point?

Recently, Simmons was spotted doing stretches at the Nets facility, although this isn't exactly an indication of anything positive or negative. For now, the Nets will just have to play the waiting game.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.

