Ben Simmons is finally on a team that he actually wants to play for, however, his back injury has become such a huge problem that he has yet to suit up for his new team. Fans are starting to get worried about Simmons' availability, especially with the postseason on the horizon. The Nets need him to be at his healthiest, and if he can't get there, then the team could very well have some real issues when it comes to their defense and the playoffs.

According to The Athletic, reporters continue to ask Steve Nash about Simmons' status, however, it doesn't seem like the team really has an answer. As Nash explained today, the team is very interested in having Simmons return, although for now, there is still no timetable on when it will actually happen.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“Clearly, we’d love to have Ben play for us,” Nash said. “We will hopefully get him back. At the same time, every day, we can’t put our feet in the air because we don’t know when or if it’s going to happen.”

This will come as frustrating news for Nets fans, however, all they can really do is just sit tight and be patient right now. Hopefully, something gets resolved sooner rather than later.

Elsa/Getty Images

