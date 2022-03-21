Ben Simmons is a dominant player in the NBA when he is at his most confident and healthy. Unfortunately, Simmons has yet to play at all this season due to his dispute with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now, a back injury that is keeping him out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup. There have been various reports about him returning in time for the playoffs, however, he continues to receive painkillers for his back as things aren't getting that much better.

In a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, an update was given on Simmons' condition as it was revealed that he now has a herniated disc in his back. With that being said, there doesn't seem to be a concrete timeline for his return, which is definitely a cause for concern if you are a Nets fan.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"Simmons is dealing with a herniated disc in his back and although his return to action this season is uncertain, he wants to be back on the floor as soon as he can, sources tell The Athletic. Simmons, who had an epidural injection last week to relieve the soreness, has dealt with back issues dating back to February 2020 when he missed time due to a nerve impingement. As Nets general manager Sean Marks said recently, Simmons’ return this season has been delayed due to the back. Then, a target return of March 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers was missed as the back issues persisted."

Simmons' back injury is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

Elsa/Getty Images

