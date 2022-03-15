Ben Simmons is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, and at this point, fans just want him to step back on the court. Unfortunately, Simmons has been unable to play any games with the Nets as he is dealing with a back issue that was sustained while trying to get in shape for his new team.

Despite the back issues, Simmons' presence has had a positive effect on the team as the Nets seem to be on a bit of a roll here. Regardless, Simmons' return to the court would certainly be appreciated right now, especially since it would be especially hard to get back on track in the playoffs, as opposed to right before the postseason.

Elsa/Getty Images

While speaking to the media recently, Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked to give an update on Simmons. In the end, Nash didn't have much to say, however, he did say he was "very hopeful" that Simmons would be able to play in the regular season. There are only a handful of games left, however, this latest admission means we could see Simmons return in about a week from now.

This is a story that continues to develop, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.