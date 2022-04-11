Netflix has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Russian Doll, the comedy series starring Natasha Lyonne that premiered in 2019. The new season will see Lyonne's character, Nadia, travel through time via a portal located in the New York City subway system.

"Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway," a synopsis from Netflix reads. "At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In addition to Lyonne, the series stars Greta Lee, Charlie Barnett, and Yul Vazquez. Following a successful first season, which was rewarded with four Emmy nominations, the show was quickly given a second season by Netflix in 2019.

"Same show, just weirder," Lyonne said of the new season at the time. "The character is a coder, so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season]."

Check out the new trailer for Russian Doll's second season below.

