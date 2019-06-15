With the number of binge-worthy series on Netflix, it's easy to get lost inside the streaming service's catalog of shows. Whether you're into drama, comedy, rom-com, anime, or anything else, there is something for you on Netflix. Natasha Lyonne's dark comedy Russian Doll was a surprise hit last year and despite the final episode of the first season ending things nicely, it has just been announced that a second season has been ordered.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, we're about to be thrown for another loop because Russian Doll is on the way back to the small screen. The second season is set to feature another eight episodes. A release date has not yet been specified but hopefully, we get it before the end of the year. The renewal was announced yesterday by Natasha Lyonne and Cindy Holland, the VP of original programming at Netflix.



"Same show, just weirder," said Lyonne of the new season. "The character is a coder, so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season]."

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of the show, Natasha Lyonne is the lead, playing a coder named Nadia Vulvokov. She is forced to relive her 36th birthday on a loop where she keeps dying and coming back to life. Are you excited for the next season of Russian Doll?



