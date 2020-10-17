It looks like Netflix has grown so large it doesn't need a 30 day free trial to lure in new customers. The company says it's trying to stay ahead of the curve to find new ways to engage potential customers.

"We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience," a representative for the streaming giant said.

The U.S. is only the latest market in which Netflix has eliminated its 30 day free trial. The monthlong trial has been a thing of the past for over two years in Mexico, for instance.

That's not to say the company is completely against offering freebies, though.

U.S. viewers can stream from a collection of full-length movies and TV episodes on Netflix's recently launched Watch Free site. Viewers can access the Academy Award nominated The Two Popes, Bird Box, and pilot episodes of Netflix's original shows on the website without the need for a membership.

Still, with plenty of great shows and movies leaving Netflix in favour of new streaming services launched by their copyright holders (Office fans, we feel your pain), only time will tell if this turned out to be the right move for the company.

