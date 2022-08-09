They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.

We previously reported on Fat Joe coming forward to call out Irv for calling Ashanti a "b*tch" during the interview and for speaking about the intimate details of their private life. Irv's remarks seem to have reached Nelly and Ashanti as well because she made surprise appearances at a recent concert.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Nelly and Ashanti dated for over a decade and they were the Hip Hop couple that everyone thought would be lifelong, but alas, they decided to part ways. On Drink Champs, Irv claimed that he learned of Nelly and Ashanti's relationship while watching a basketball game because the couple created havoc when they showed up together. He claimed that at the time, he was still in love with her.

During a recent performance, Nelly brought out Ashanti to perform their collaboration "Body on Me," and he added a mention that many interpreted to be a verbal jab at Gotti.

"I got floor seats to the next game," said Nelly as both he and Ashanti laughed. Check it out below.