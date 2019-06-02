Neek Bucks & Dave East Count Their Currency On "Racks"

Neek Bucks is resurfacing with something new since the release of his budding single "Energy" which featured rap-comrade Lil Durk. And now, the New York rapper ensured to tap onto a homie from the borough next door, Harlem's very own Dave East. In "Racks" Neek Bucks delivers a set of hard and potent bars wherein he discusses the hustler moves he's been making to acquire an influx in profit. Moreover, Dave East adds to the anthem with his own view on the grind and the money moves necessary to break the bank. Considerably, the collaboration resulted in a head-bopper with lyrics worthy of IG captions. The song is perfect to listen to in the thick of grind mode.

Neek Bucks continues to earn stripes with his musical efforts. Prior to the Lil Durk-glazed release, the last we heard of the rapper stemmed from his collaboration with YFN Lucci on the visuals for the track "One Day."

Quotable Lyrics

Keep them thots out my business

If he talk, we gon kill em

Long nose, Scottie Pippen

Ain't no n*gga that I'm scared off