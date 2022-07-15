Ne-Yo Arrives With "Self Explanatory" Album Ft. Trippie Redd, Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Zae France

It isn't often that an R&B veteran of Ne-Yo's caliber returns to the scene with a new album, but fans have been excited about the arrival of this project. In recent years, it seems that the world has been updated with the ongoing of Ne-Yo's marriage more than his music, but after getting things back on track with his wife, the three-time Grammy Award-winning icon is back to take over the much-debated R&B scene.

For his New Music Friday (July 14) addition, Ne-Yo delivered has delivered his 13-track effort, Self Explanatory. We have already received tracks like "You Got the Body" as well as the Yung Bleu-assisted single, "Stay Down." Other features include Zae France, Trippie Redd, and R&B favorite Jeremih who recently made an appearance on Verzuz.

Stream Ne-Yo's Self Explanatory and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Layin’ Low [Ne-Yo & Zae France]

2. You Got The Body

3. After Party

4. Handle Me Gently

5. Don’t Love Me

6. U 2 Luv [feat. Jeremih]

7. Push Up [feat. Trippie Redd]

8. Proud of You

9. Call Me Up

10. What If

11. Want It All or Nothing

12. No Loot

13. Stay Down [feat. Yung Bleu]