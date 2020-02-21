Ne-Yo Addresses Divorce & Rocks Wedding Band As A "Pinky Ring" On Song With O.T. Genasis

Days after Ne-Yo confirmed that the rumors regarding his pending divorce from wife Crystal Smith were indeed true, the Grammy Award-winning artist and producer has dropped a single inspired by his break-up. Ne-Yo called on Long Beach, Calif. rapper O.T. Genasis for "Pinky Ring," a track where Ne-Yo expresses that he feels like a whole new man who now wears his wedding ring on a smaller finger.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo recently shared on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing... Long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that.” Let us know what you think of Ne-Yo's "comeback."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so sick of love songs, I just caught the flu

Even when I don't do no wrong, she think I do

So I'm about to turn this sh*t back into the truth