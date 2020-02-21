mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ne-Yo Addresses Divorce & Rocks Wedding Band As A "Pinky Ring" On Song With O.T. Genasis

Erika Marie
February 21, 2020 01:13
10 Views
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Pinky Ring
Ne-Yo Feat. O.T. Genasis

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ne-Yo has recently made headlines about his separation from his wife, and the singer talks all about being a new man on "Pinky Ring."


Days after Ne-Yo confirmed that the rumors regarding his pending divorce from wife Crystal Smith were indeed true, the Grammy Award-winning artist and producer has dropped a single inspired by his break-up. Ne-Yo called on Long Beach, Calif. rapper O.T. Genasis for "Pinky Ring," a track where Ne-Yo expresses that he feels like a whole new man who now wears his wedding ring on a smaller finger.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo recently shared on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing... Long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that.” Let us know what you think of Ne-Yo's "comeback."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so sick of love songs, I just caught the flu
Even when I don't do no wrong, she think I do
So I'm about to turn this sh*t back into the truth

Ne-Yo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  10
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ne-Yo O.T. Genasis
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ne-Yo Addresses Divorce & Rocks Wedding Band As A "Pinky Ring" On Song With O.T. Genasis
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject