The NBA is planning a H-O-R-S-E that will involve several "high-profile players" who will complete from separate locations, to stay in line with social distancing.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story on Twitter, Saturday.

"The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say," Woj wrote. "Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized."

It is appearing more and more likely that the NBA 2019/20 season will not return and effectively be canceled. ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained where the league is at on Sportscenter, Friday.

"It is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down," Windhorst said Friday on SportsCenter. "They don’t have to do that yet. The way they’re negotiating, they’re leaving an option either way. But they’re not having talks about how to restart the league. They’re having financial talks [regarding player salaries] about what would happen if the season shuts down. I think there’s a significant amount of pessimism."

As for the NFL, President Donald Trump told sports commissioners, Saturday, that he expects the league will be able to run as scheduled.

