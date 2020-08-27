Over the past 24 hours, the NBA has experienced quite a bit of drama. It all started when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their match against the Orlando Magic. Eventually, every team that was slated to play yesterday opted to boycott their matches, leading to a players' meeting last night. During the meeting, tempers were hot as many were upset with the state of the United States outside of the bubble. After a night of rest, players decided to continue to the season, with games going down either Friday or Saturday.

Throughout these discussions, referees were reportedly brought into the mix, and today, they decided to offer up a large show of solidarity to all of the players. In the video below, courtesy of ESPN, we can see all of the referees in Orlando marching throughout the bubble as they show their unity with all of the players.

This was a massive moment that just goes to show how much the players are supported in their endeavours and protests. Moving forward, players are going to want to do more and it seems like the league is ready to let them do as they wish. This can only be a good thing as the athletes are proving to all of us that they are much more than their professions.

Stay tuned for updates on the NBA bubble, as we will be sure to bring them to you.