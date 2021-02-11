Mark Cuban has always been forward-thinking when it comes to being an NBA franchise owner, and this past week, it was revealed that he was experimenting with something new. Simply put, Cuban was no longer playing the American National Anthem before Mavericks games. Since the team wasn't hosting fans, Cuban felt like it was unnecessary, and also questioned why we have this tradition, to begin with.

While some fans were offended by the premise, others praised Cuban, noting that the tradition is fairly pointless. Now, however, the NBA is stepping in as fans have been allowed back in the arenas. According to the New York Times, the NBA came out with a statement Wednesday, noting that the anthem must be played prior to every game.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

“With N.B.A. teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” NBA Spokesman Mike Bass said. This eventually led to a response from Cuban saying “We are good with it."

At this point, it seems like the NBA wants nothing to do with changing their current policy. While the NBA has been supportive of players over the past year, there are some institutions that they feel are unnegotiable. Perhaps this attitude will change, although for now, Cuban will have to go back on his initial plans, until further notice.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

