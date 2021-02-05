Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA right now although when you're as good as Luka, there are going to be people out there who want to scrutinize your playing style. Zach Lowe of ESPN recently spoke about Luka and made that claim that Doncic has become a bit of a whiner who complains too much to the referees as a way to gain some sympathy.

While speaking to Jemele Hill and Cari Champion on “Cari & Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had some very harsh words for Lowe as he essentially told him to buzz off, except in much more NSFW terms.

“I’ll tell you exactly what I think. F— you, Zach Lowe. You don’t know s—, you know? I know Luka, right? And he’s not a big whiner. He’s passionate," Cuban said. "He cares, he wants to win. He’s got some s— to him. He’s one of those European players where you’ll see him do like this all the time and talking in one of five different languages. But no, he’s not a whiner. He’s a baller.”

Cuban has always been quite defensive when it comes to Luka and for good reason. Doncic is the Mavericks' meal ticket to a massive run over the next decade and at this point, he looks like he is ready to become an MVP in the near future.

As for Lowe, we're sure the expletives weren't appreciated on his end.

Rich Fury/Getty Images