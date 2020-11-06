Just a few weeks ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title in what was an incredibly long season that lasted close to a full calendar year. Due to the Coronavirus, the league had to massively adjust its plans to carry out the season but in the end, the Lakers were able to pull through and outlast all of the other teams in the Orlando bubble.

Following the conclusion of the season, Adam Silver and the NBA already began planning for next season and proposed a 72-game season that would ultimately begin on December 22nd. Some felt like this was a bit absurd considering how soon it is but based on the potential revenue lost, the players realized that it was all an inevitability.

In fact, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the players voted to start the season on December 22nd, with training camp beginning on December 1st.

The start of the season is contingent upon the NBA's ability to get proper protocols in place to keep the players safe. Unlike this summer, the NBA will not be doing a bubble format and instead, will be playing in-market games. This increases the chance of infection although, at this point, the NBA is confident they can come through with a plan.

With this vote completed, it is looking quite possible that the NBA will be back in about six weeks. If you're a sports fan, this is some fantastic news.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images