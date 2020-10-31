COVID-19 has been a horrific pandemic that has claimed the lives of over a million people throughout the world, while also leaving people with some dire long term side effects. Over the course of the past few weeks, cases have been absolutely surging throughout the United States, which is bad news considering the election is right around the corner, and people will be getting into large groups to go and vote.

Perhaps the most chilling statistic came in the early hours of this morning when it was revealed that the United States had just broken the record for most Coronavirus cases in a single day. In fact, the country was hit with over 100,000 cases which is the first time this has happened. There are only two states in the entire country that are seeing a decrease in cases, and now, hospitals are beginning to get overrun again.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Recently, Donald Trump's election campaign put out a memo saying they had actually ended the pandemic, saying "From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr recently came out and said that COVID deaths are completely down, which is blatantly false as over 1,000 Americans were killed as a result of the pandemic, just a day ago.

As it stands, the pandemic remains a huge threat and it is important to remain safe, moving forward.