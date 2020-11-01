LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title this year after a season that spanned close to an entire calendar year. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the playoffs were held in a bubble in Orlando, and as it turned out, the format was an overwhelming success as not a single player was diagnosed with the virus. The mental strain of the bubble certainly took its toll but in the end, the Lakers were able to outlast their opponents and bring home that Larry O'Brien trophy.

Recently, the Lakers took to their Twitter account where they revealed a pretty incredible stat about this team. Throughout the year, they entered the fourth quarter with the lead a staggering 57 times. Not once did the Lakers ever lose any of those games, meaning they were always able to keep things together. This is the only team in NBA history to be able to accomplish such a stat.

LeBron made sure to celebrate this statistic as he took to Twitter saying "CLOSING TIME!! Amazing stat." James, of course, was able to win the NBA Finals MVP award following what was an incredible showing at the age of 35.

Heading into next season, the Lakers are expected to make another deep run and if LeBron continues to play at this high level, then there is no reason why they shouldn't.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images