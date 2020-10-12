LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers had a triumphant night on Sunday as they took home the Larry O'Brien trophy after an exciting six-game series against the likes of the Miami Heat. While some were worried about the Lakers' ability to close it out, LeBron and AD put the team on their backs and cruised to the franchise's 17th title. This was also LeBron James's fourth NBA championship and his fourth NBA Finals MVP. Both awards were well-deserved for a player who has been a role model for so many.

Immediately after the game, LeBron got to speak to the media about the team's season and all of the adversity they had to face. LeBron admitted that this championship is particularly special especially when you consider everything that happened throughout the year.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"For me to be a part of such a historical franchise is an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, everybody that's here," James said. "We just want our respect. (Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager) Rob (Pelinka) wants his respect. (Lakers head) coach (Frank) Vogel wants his respect. Our organization wants their respect. Laker nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect, too."

Throughout and after the game, NBA players around the league reacted to the matchand gave their thoughts on everything that was happening. Retired players like Dwyane Wade also offered congratulations to LeBron for winning yet another title.

