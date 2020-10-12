LeBron James and the Lakers triumphed last night as they brought home the franchise's 17th NBA championship. Just a year ago, many doubted that this would be possible. Coming off of a horrific season in which the Lakers missed the playoffs, fans were hoping for something different, and with the addition of Anthony Davis, that is exactly what they were given. This season was leading up to last night, and the Lakers didn't disappoint as they put up a dominant performance.

Following the game, LeBron took to social media and addressed all of the Lakers fans watching at home. As James reiterated, he promised the fans they would be back in the postseason and back in the winner's circle. Last night, he made good on that promise as he told Laker Nation that he is clamoring to get home and celebrate the title.

"Yo Laker Nation! I told y'all last year when we didn't make the playoffs, it wouldn't last very long," LeBron said. “I cannot wait to get back to y'all. This whole journey, being here in the bubble...Without y’all’s strength and loyalty, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

While a parade might be a little premature given the Coronavirus, we're sure the Lakers will figure out a way to make the impending celebration as memorable as possible.