mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA OG 3Three & Rich The Kid Tell The Opps "Hold My Nutz" On New Song

Aron A.
December 04, 2019 18:01
284 Views
30
1
CoverCover

Hold My Nutz
NBA OG 3Three Feat. Rich The Kid

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

NBA OG 3Three links up with Rich The Kid for a brand new banger.


NBA OG 3Three has been making noise in Baton Rouge and beyond. The rapper has been making noise in the past two years with regional bangers that have helped him garner some serious attention. But with a new year just around the corner, he's gearing up to make an even bigger splash in 2020. He came through earlier today with his new track, "Hold My Nutz." NBA OG 3Three hits the triplet flow but his animated vocals match his equally animated bars as he compares himself to Popeyes and his opps to KFC.

Rich The Kid effortlessly breezes in on the last verse with a burst of energy. The rapper revisits his days before the glory while finding new ways to flex on the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch, I was trappin' the rock out my sock
Sippin' the red 'cause I don't want the Wok
I'm in the Wraith tryna look for an opp

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  1
  284
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
NBA OG 3Three Rich The Kid new single new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA OG 3Three & Rich The Kid Tell The Opps "Hold My Nutz" On New Song
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject