Over the past month, the NBA has seen 172 players test positive for COVID-19. These are some unprecedented numbers, but the league has decided to continue as planned. While teams are missing guys, they are still allowed to sign as many players as needed to 10-day contracts, which has certainly softened the blow. Regardless, the league and its teams are still in a bad spot, which has led to a lot of discussion surrounding what the league needs to do right now.

For the last year or so, the league has made it so that players would have to quarantine for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Of course, they could come back earlier if they could prove the virus was out of their system, however, it was still a lengthy proposition for those who were asymptomatic.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league has officially decided to make the quarantine period just six days. This will ultimately make things easier on the players and their respective teams. In fact, there is a handful of players who will be impacted by this rule change immediately, as they will be able to return to their teams, sooner rather than later.

Overall, this is some great news for the NBA. Omicron continues to spread throughout the country amid the Winter cold, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. With that said, it was smart for the NBA to adjust accordingly as they try to end this season on schedule.