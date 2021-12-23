These past couple of weeks have been hell for the NBA. The league is trying to curb the spread of COVID-19, but nothing seems to be working. Numerous teams have multiple players out with the virus, and to make up for this, teams are signing numerous players to 10-day contracts. It has been a difficult time to navigate, and over the past few weeks, Adam Silver and the NBPA have been negotiating new rules for those who have been placed in quarantine.

As it stands, all players must quarantine for 10 days or give two negative COVID tests in a row. If you are unvaccinated, you have to quarantine for 10 days no matter what, which ultimately puts your team at a huge disadvantage on the floor. Now, however, that time frame might be getting a significant reduction.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA wants to shorten the quarantine period to just six days, on a case by case basis. The NFL is about to hop on a similar plan so it only makes sense that the NBA would want to follow suit. After all, most of the players who are out with COVID are asymptomatic, and many of them believe they should be able to get back on the floor as quickly as humanly possible.

This is a developing situation, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.