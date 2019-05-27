mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Finals MVP Odds Revealed: Steph Curry Leads The Pack

By
  May 27, 2019 16:51
  1.2K Views
Curry has an opportunity to win his first Finals MVP.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will head to faceoff against the Toronto Raptors in the Six to defend their two-straight championships. The Warriors are favored to win the series despite being without Kevin Durant for the start of the Finals. Durant won Finals MVP the last two seasons but his absence wasn't too much of a hardship for the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals as they swept the Portland Trail Blazers with ease. 

With Durant gone, players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson will have to step up their games and as a result, are clear favorites to win Finals MVP. In fact, Caesars Palace revealed their betting odds for the Finals MVP and Curry is the clear favorite right now. Curry's odds are listed at -150, while Kawhi Leonard is a close second at +200. Green and Thompson are each at +900, Durant is at +1800, with Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakim coming in at +3000.

Curry has received constant scrutiny from internet warriors because of his lack of a Finals MVP honor. Of course, back in 2015, Andre Iguodala ended up with the award and Curry has yet to win one ever since. With Durant out of the lineup, now is Curry's best chance to silence his toughest critics and win the one thing he's missing on his resume.

Sports News steph curry Pascal Siakim kawhi leonard kyle lowry Kevin Durant Klay Thompson Draymond Green nba finals nba finals mvp toronto raptors raptors golden state warriors warriors nba basketball basketball nba
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SPORTS NBA Finals MVP Odds Revealed: Steph Curry Leads The Pack
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES