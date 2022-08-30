LeBron James is easily one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and despite being 37 years old, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. LeBron has aspirations of playing with his sons Bronny and Bryce, which means he will have to keep playing for three to five more years. Bronny will be the first to make it to the NBA, and many are curious as to where this will lead LeBron.

According to a new Sports Illustrated cover story, executives around the league already have their thoughts about this predicament. Some teams are even thinking about taking Bronny first overall, just to get LeBron. Some executives, however, would see this as outrageous when you consider how Bronny is shaping up to be a second-round pick, at best.





Per SI:

"The audience they ultimately need to convince resides in NBA front offices, and in the weeks that follow I talk to various execs about LeBron’s intention to play with Bronny. “I’m sure, when that day comes”—when Bronny becomes draft-eligible—“you have to think about it: Can we get LeBron for the midlevel exception?” says one front-office exec. (LeBron’s recent extension with the Lakers means he’ll control his own destiny in 2024–25.) “But do you draft Bronny first, even if he’s not good, because you might get LeBron on the cheap? That’s kind of wild.” He pauses. “I don’t think he’s a first-rounder, but I don’t think he’s nothing.”"

There is no telling what will happen with Bronny right now as his draft is just about two years away. Regardless, NBA teams believe Bronny can make the NBA, and the prospect of acquiring LeBron is at the top of people's minds right now.

