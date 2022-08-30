LeBron James is heading into his 20th season in the NBA, and once December rolls around, he will be 38 years old. This is an old age for any NBA star, however, LeBron has been able to show people that he is still incredibly effective at his current age. He was one of the best scorers in the league last year, and he hopes to continue that trend throughout the 2022-23 season.

LeBron has been thinking a lot about his future as of late. In just a couple of years from now, he will likely get to play with his son Bronny, and as LeBron told Sports Illustrated, he will be looking at the situation in 2026-27 as he also wants to play with Bryce, who is a sophomore in High School right now.





“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years,” LeBron said. “I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff. [...] I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”





It would be incredible to watch LeBron alongside any of his sons, let alone both. No one knows if it will happen for sure, however, this is something to pay attention to as LeBron begins to hit his 40s.

